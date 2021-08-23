Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: Fight at party on CR 2225 led to fatal shooting

East Texas Now Business Break
By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - In the wake of a plea for the public’s help in finding a murder suspect, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about the fatal shooting incident that resulted in an arrest warrant for murder.

According to a press release, the murder occurred on County Road 2225 on Saturday. SCSO deputies responded to the scene at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to check out a report of a disturbance involving gunshots.

When the deputies got to the scene, they found 41-year-old Delvin Deon Bailey, of Center. He had been fatally shot, the press release stated.

During the investigation, authorities learned that earlier Saturday night, Bailey and Justin Earl Bennett, 41, of Center, had gotten into a fight at a party that took place on CR 2225.

“Witnesses stated that Bennet left the location, only to return an hour later, and the two began fighting again,” the press release stated. “Witnesses stated that during the fight, Bennett allegedly fatally shot Bailey and fled the scene in a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle has since been recovered.”

A first-degree felony murder warrant has been issued for Bennett, the press release stated.

Bennett is 5-feet-9 inches tall and about 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, along with tattoos on both forearms, and scars on his left arm and left calf.

Anyone with any information on Bennett’s whereabouts is urged to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 598-5601 or call 9-1-1. The press release stated that Bennett is considered armed and dangerous, and he should not be approached.

“If anyone is found to be hindering the apprehension, harboring or concealing, providing or aiding with any means of avoiding arrest or effecting escape, or warns Bennett of impending discovery or apprehension, will be arrested and charged in accordance to Penal Code 38.05 Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution, a Felony 3 offense,” the press release stated.

The press release also said the SCSO’s staff extends their sympathy to the family of Deon Bailey.

