Red Zone Week 1 preview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone is back for another exciting season in East Texas.

There are 697 games across the state of Texas to kick off a season where many fans hop we return to normal. Seventy-four of those games involves Red Zone teams.

Nacogdoches vs Kilgore (KTRE Sports)

Our first Game of the Week for 2021 will be the Nacogdoches Dragons visiting the Kilgore Bulldogs. Both teams enter the season off of playoff appearances in 2020. Nacogdoches lost to Huntsville in the first round while the No.9 Bulldogs made it all the way to the 4A DI Region III Final. Kilgore leads the overall series 21-20-3 but the teams have split the last eight matchups 4-4.

The game will also be the first game as a head coach for Clint Fuller with Kilgore. Fuller played high school ball in Brownwood where current Nacogdoches head coach Darren Allman was once his position coach. Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.

rz week 1 lineup (KTRE Sports)

The first week of the season is full of content on the Red Zone. It is not just a thirty minute show on Friday night.

Monday night at 10 p.m. viewers can see a full preview of the Game of the Week between Nacogdoches and Kilgore. We will also be unveiling our No.2 team on the first Red Zone Top 10 of the season.

On Tuesday we will have the No.1 team unveiled for the Red Zone Top 10 as well as high school football game previews. Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on East Texas Now Michael Coleman and Caleb Beames will be live with hosts Jeremy Butler for the first Red Zone Preview Show of the season. The crew will break down the games we are going to as well as hear from coaches as they begin a new season.

Friday is the big night. The Red Zone Halftime show will start around 8:30 p.m. with Jeremy Butler and Michael Coleman as well as a few surprises. The show will run on East Texas Now. The Red Zone highlight show will kick off at 10:35 on KLTV and KTRE. Following the show, you can watch the Red Zone Overtime with Michael, Caleb and new member of the team, Sevrin Lavenstein.

