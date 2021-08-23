East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Red Zone Week 1 preview

By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone is back for another exciting season in East Texas.

There are 697 games across the state of Texas to kick off a season where many fans hop we return to normal. Seventy-four of those games involves Red Zone teams.

Nacogdoches vs Kilgore
Nacogdoches vs Kilgore(KTRE Sports)

Our first Game of the Week for 2021 will be the Nacogdoches Dragons visiting the Kilgore Bulldogs. Both teams enter the season off of playoff appearances in 2020. Nacogdoches lost to Huntsville in the first round while the No.9 Bulldogs made it all the way to the 4A DI Region III Final. Kilgore leads the overall series 21-20-3 but the teams have split the last eight matchups 4-4.

The game will also be the first game as a head coach for Clint Fuller with Kilgore. Fuller played high school ball in Brownwood where current Nacogdoches head coach Darren Allman was once his position coach. Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.

rz week 1 lineup
rz week 1 lineup(KTRE Sports)

The first week of the season is full of content on the Red Zone. It is not just a thirty minute show on Friday night.

Monday night at 10 p.m. viewers can see a full preview of the Game of the Week between Nacogdoches and Kilgore. We will also be unveiling our No.2 team on the first Red Zone Top 10 of the season.

On Tuesday we will have the No.1 team unveiled for the Red Zone Top 10 as well as high school football game previews. Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on East Texas Now Michael Coleman and Caleb Beames will be live with hosts Jeremy Butler for the first Red Zone Preview Show of the season. The crew will break down the games we are going to as well as hear from coaches as they begin a new season.

Friday is the big night. The Red Zone Halftime show will start around 8:30 p.m. with Jeremy Butler and Michael Coleman as well as a few surprises. The show will run on East Texas Now. The Red Zone highlight show will kick off at 10:35 on KLTV and KTRE. Following the show, you can watch the Red Zone Overtime with Michael, Caleb and new member of the team, Sevrin Lavenstein.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Brasher III (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Longview police: 1 person in custody after man, victim get into shootout at apartment
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
17-year-old charged with murder of Tyler man found dead in crashed truck
A crash west of the city of Tyler has taken the life of a Brownsboro woman and left 2 in...
Brownsboro woman dies in Smith County crash
KLTV's Bob Hallmark spoke to Matthew Lamarr, Pittsburg's new police chief. (Source: KLTV Staff)
New East Texas police chief brings new ideas in police connecting with community
Source: Gray News Media
Tyler police: Part of Old Bascom Road closed due to collapse

Latest News

Red Zone Seg A
Red Zone Week 1 schedule
2021 Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10: Week 1
ARP TIGERS
Red Zone Preview: Arp ready for success
Livingston Lions
Livingston Lions looking to prove 2020 was not a fluke