Paris Police detective remembered after death from COVID-19

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A local police officer’s battle with COVID-19 has come to an end.

Described as having a heart of gold, Detective Chris Widner was known and loved by the community he served. Sunday he lost his life to complications from COVID-19.

“Was always ready to help anybody. Would give you the shirt off his back if you asked for it,” said Paris Police Detective Forrest Bigler.

Bigler said he and Widner have been best friends since they began working at Buster Cole State Jail together in 1994.

“I worked with him, we promoted somewhat together to Lieutenant, and then we both left the prison and we both got on at Paris PD, worked the same shift together,” said Bigler.

Detective Chris Widner had a love for life, his family and the city of Paris. (KXII)

He said Widner had a love for life, his family and the city of Paris. Widner was a member of the Department’s Honor Guard as well as a trained Hostage Negotiator.

Widner was sick with COVID-19 since July 5th and spent most of the time in the hospital on a ventilator.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster. A lot of people in this community have prayed for this man and his family. He had an impact on his community that did not realize until yesterday,” said Bigler.

Widner lost his battle Sunday morning. Family did not say whether he was vaccinated.

“He got pretty bad pretty quickly. We were praying, hoping that he would come out of this,” said Paris Police Captain John Bull.

Bull said he’s been impressed with Widner since he first applied at Paris PD in 2010.

“He was one of the good ones. He was never overly aggressive with people. He tried to let them know that he cared about them. He took care of business if he had to, but he was a good man,” said Bull.

Dozens of friends and family gathered earlier in August at a vigil to raise money for medical bills and other expenses.

Widner leaves behind a wife, his 14-year-old son and 2 stepdaughters.

“We’re here for you. Please be here for him and for this family,” said Bull.

The family asks for continued support and prayers.

Detective Chris Widner leaves behind a wife, his 14-year-old son and 2 stepdaughters. (KXII)

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.