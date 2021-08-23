Brownsboro woman dies in Smith County crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash west of the city of Tyler has taken the life of a Brownsboro woman and left 2 in critical condition.

According to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety at 1:08 p.m. Sunday, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Spur 364 approximately a half-mile west of the city of Tyler in Smith County.

The driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Spur 364 at the same time as the driver of a 2014 Nissan Sentra was traveling east on the same roadway, said officials.

The driver of the Chevrolet, for an unknown reason, crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the Nissan, according to the report.

Jeffery Harmon, 19, Tyler was identified as the driver of the Chevrolet. Harmon was transported to UT-Health East Texas in Tyler in critical condition.

Holly Lewis, 48, of Brownsboro was identified as the driver of the Nissan. Lewis was pronounced at the scene by Judge Dunklin and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary. According to officials, a 17-year-old female passenger was transported to UT-Health East Texas in Tyler in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation, said the report.

