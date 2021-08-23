East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Brownsboro woman dies in Smith County crash

A crash west of the city of Tyler has taken the life of a Brownsboro woman and left 2 in...
A crash west of the city of Tyler has taken the life of a Brownsboro woman and left 2 in critical condition.(Source: Associated Press)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash west of the city of Tyler has taken the life of a Brownsboro woman and left 2 in critical condition.

According to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety at 1:08 p.m. Sunday, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Spur 364 approximately a half-mile west of the city of Tyler in Smith County.

The driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Spur 364 at the same time as the driver of a 2014 Nissan Sentra was traveling east on the same roadway, said officials.

The driver of the Chevrolet, for an unknown reason, crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the Nissan, according to the report.

Jeffery Harmon, 19, Tyler was identified as the driver of the Chevrolet. Harmon was transported to UT-Health East Texas in Tyler in critical condition.

Holly Lewis, 48, of Brownsboro was identified as the driver of the Nissan. Lewis was pronounced at the scene by Judge Dunklin and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary. According to officials, a 17-year-old female passenger was transported to UT-Health East Texas in Tyler in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation, said the report.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Brasher III (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Longview police: 1 person in custody after man, victim get into shootout at apartment
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
17-year-old charged with murder of Tyler man found dead in crashed truck
KLTV's Bob Hallmark spoke to Matthew Lamarr, Pittsburg's new police chief. (Source: KLTV Staff)
New East Texas police chief brings new ideas in police connecting with community
Source: Gray News Media
Tyler police: Part of Old Bascom Road closed due to collapse
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room...
Biden says US-led evacuation from Kabul is accelerating

Latest News

A Tyler man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on an east Texas roadway on Friday night.
Tyler man dies in auto-pedestrian crash near Canton
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
1 person injured in rollover wreck on SH 63 near Zavalla
Source: Gray News Media
Tyler police: Part of Old Bascom Road closed due to collapse