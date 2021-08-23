East Texas Now Business Break
Off-duty New Orleans officer slain by robbers in Texas

Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.(LinkedIn)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Authorities say an off-duty New Orleans police officer was slain in Texas by armed men trying to rob diners at a restaurant.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters Sunday that one of two men shot outside the Houston restaurant was Officer Everett Briscoe. The slain officer was a 13-year veteran of the New Orleans department.

Police say Briscoe was dining in the patio area of the Grotto Ristorante on Saturday afternoon when two men armed with guns demanded diners hand over their belongings.

Investigators say the patrons obliged, yet one of the gunmen still fired shots as they left. One man was critically wounded by the gunfire, and Briscoe was killed.

No arrests were reported Sunday afternoon.

