New scoreboard installed at Whitehouse ISD’s Wildcat Stadium

Wildcat Stadium scoreboard
Wildcat Stadium scoreboard((Source: KLTV))
By Lexi Vennetti and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A new scoreboard has been installed at Whitehouse ISD’s Wildcat Stadium.

The company VCR NOW began taking down the old scoreboard August 12th. The new scoreboard installation was completed this past Saturday and will be used at Whitehouse’s game against Forney this Friday.

Athletic Director for Whitehouse ISD Adam Cook says the district hadn’t used their old video scoreboard system for the last few seasons. Cook said the technology of the old scoreboard panels was outdated and they couldn’t obtain the needed replacements for it to function properly.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

