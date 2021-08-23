East Texas Now Business Break
Monday's Weather: Sunny and hot today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are warm this morning, starting out in the mid 70s.  Expect lots of sunshine today and light winds.  Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 90s and will feel like the triple digits.  Many places could feel like 105 degrees or more and that’s where a heat advisory will be in effect through the afternoon.  Warm and muggy this evening and overnight with much of the same weather through the next few days.  Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s each afternoon this week.  By the end of the week, slight chances for rain return to the forecast with the best chance in Deep East Texas.

