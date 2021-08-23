Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Deep East Texas will likely have some areas that flirt with triple digit temperatures the next two or three days, but we’ve opted to leave highs a bit lower because triple digits will not be widespread. Additionally, northern areas have enough moisture to work with that evaporative cooling should keep temperatures cooler than in Deep East Texas. That said, I would not be surprised to see the Heat Advisory today be extended to tomorrow, as has been the case the last three days with the NWS continuing the advisory and making changes to the counties and timing as needed.

Tomorrow will be much like today, morning temps in the mid 70s with clear skies and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s, yet again flirting with triple digits in Deep East Texas. By Wednesday, rain chances return to our forecast, though they are low. We’ll keep them in the forecast into the weekend, but they stay low unfortunately. The best shot as any rain will be in Deep East Texas, not in northern areas. I mention northern areas because that is where we are starting to see drought creep back into East Texas. Northern Delta and Cass counties are now in the “Abnormally Dry” category and with not much rain in the forecast I fear we will see drought conditions expand. Let’s hope we can get some more rain into the forecast; it’ll keep the tree green and the temperatures cooler.

