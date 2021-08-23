Lufkin police: Man claimed four men in vehicle fired multiple shots at him on Wildbriar

From the Lufkin Police Department

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - A man reported being shot at on Southwood Drive near the intersection of Wildbriar Street after confronting another driver around 3:15 p.m. today.

The man said he was driving through the area when he noticed a grey car (possibly a Charger) behind him, driving erratically. He said he stopped at the intersection of Copeland Street and Southwood Drive and yelled out the window, asking what they wanted.

He made the turn onto Southwood and said the car turned also as if following him. He then turned onto Wildbriar Street, got out of his vehicle and yelled at the car to pull over.

That, he said, is when the car slowed and he saw four black males who he did not know inside the vehicle. He said they fired multiple rounds at him before driving away.

He was not injured in the incident.

Officers recovered shell casings while investigating the scene.

At this point, we are unsure if the incident is related to road rage or if there was another motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

The incident remains under investigation.