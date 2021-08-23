Longview man arrested following Saturday afternoon stabbing

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail after allegedly stabbing someone.

According to the Longview Police Department, on Saturday at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a location in the 1500 block of Hughey Dr. When officers arrived, they found a victim with apparent stab wounds. The victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital.

A witness said the suspect and victim were having a verbal argument when the suspect started assaulting the victim by stabbing the victim. The suspect was identified as John Easley, 63, of Longview. He was seen fleeing the location on foot. A warrant was issued for Easley’s arrest for the offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury – family violence.

John Easley was arrested the same day and booked into the Gregg County Jail with a bond amount set at $150,000.

