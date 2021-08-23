East Texas Now Business Break
Longview ISD superintendent says mask mandate decision was not taken lightly

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox about the school board’s decision to make mask wearing mandatory for students and staff while they are on school property.

Wilcox said it was a decision they struggled over and when it was finally made, it wasn’t taken lightly.

WEBXTRA: Longview ISD mask mandate
