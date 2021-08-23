Longview ISD superintendent says mask mandate decision was not taken lightly

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox about the school board’s decision to make mask wearing mandatory for students and staff while they are on school property.

Wilcox said it was a decision they struggled over and when it was finally made, it wasn’t taken lightly.

