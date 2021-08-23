Jacksonville man dies after 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle on FM 1910

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 50-year-old man died after a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle occurred on FM 1910 in Cherokee County Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash at about 1:58 p.m. on Saturday. The crash occurred about seven miles south of Jacksonville on FM 1910.

The preliminary crash report shows that Rickie Sorrell, the 71-year-old driver of a 2006 Chevrolet pickup that was towing a gooseneck trailer failed to yield the right of way from a private drive and blocked both lanes of traffic when it turned west on FM 1910.

At the same time, David May, of Jacksonville, was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson Sportster east on FM 1910. May was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the gooseneck trailer, the press release stated.

EMS personnel took May to UT Health East Texas - Tyler where he died the next day as a result of the injuries he suffered in the wreck.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.