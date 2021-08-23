East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Jacksonville man dies after 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle on FM 1910

By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 50-year-old man died after a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle occurred on FM 1910 in Cherokee County Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash at about 1:58 p.m. on Saturday. The crash occurred about seven miles south of Jacksonville on FM 1910.

The preliminary crash report shows that Rickie Sorrell, the 71-year-old driver of a 2006 Chevrolet pickup that was towing a gooseneck trailer failed to yield the right of way from a private drive and blocked both lanes of traffic when it turned west on FM 1910.

At the same time, David May, of Jacksonville, was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson Sportster east on FM 1910. May was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the gooseneck trailer, the press release stated.

EMS personnel took May to UT Health East Texas - Tyler where he died the next day as a result of the injuries he suffered in the wreck.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Brasher III (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Longview police: 1 person in custody after man, victim get into shootout at apartment
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
17-year-old charged with murder of Tyler man found dead in crashed truck
A crash west of the city of Tyler has taken the life of a Brownsboro woman and left 2 in...
Brownsboro woman dies in Smith County crash
KLTV's Bob Hallmark spoke to Matthew Lamarr, Pittsburg's new police chief. (Source: KLTV Staff)
New East Texas police chief brings new ideas in police connecting with community
Source: Gray News Media
Tyler police: Part of Old Bascom Road closed due to collapse

Latest News

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Justin Bennett,...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: Fight at party on CR 2225 led to fatal shooting
Longview ISD announces 'Voluntary Desegregation Plan' following lifting of federal...
Longview ISD superintendent says mask mandate decision was not taken lightly
WEBXTRA: Longview ISD mask mandate
WEBXTRA: Longview ISD mask mandate
Source: MetroNet Facebook page
Internet, phone provider plans to install 100-percent fiber optic network in Tyler