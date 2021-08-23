East Texas Now Business Break
Internet, phone provider plans to install 100-percent fiber optic network in Tyler

Source: MetroNet Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A company called MetroNet has announced a plan that will connect residences and businesses in Tyler and surrounding areas to an ultra-high-speed 100 percent fiber-optic network delivering fiber TV, phone, and internet service.

“Tyler is excited to welcome MetroNet to be a part of our community,” said Tyler Mayor Don Warren. “Our residents and businesses will have access to a 100-percent fiber-optic network that will improve their quality of life and ease of being online.’

According to a press release, MetroNet, which is based in Evansville, Indiana, is the largest independently owned, 100-percent fiber-optic platform in North America. The company will fully fund the project to provide Tyler residents and businesses with Gigabit speed internet service.

“We welcome MetroNet to Tyler. With dynamic, robust growth, companies like MetroNet recognize our community as a profitable business location. Broadband access and fiber connectivity are critical for economic growth,” said Scott Martinez, Tyler Economic Development Council President and CEO and Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce CEO.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall, and the first customers should come online by the spring of 2022, the press release stated.

The Tyler market will be the third MetroNet build in the state of Texas. The company also has hundreds of other markets in 12 states across the U.S., the press release stated.

MetroNet plans to have a storefront location in Tyler to serve as the command center for customer service and sales.

“Texas has been a state full of growth potential for MetroNet and we are proud to soon make Tyler a Gigabit City,” said John Cinelli, MetroNet CEO. “By providing a choice, MetroNet’s future-proof fiber optic network will be an asset to the businesses and residents that make Tyler a unique and forward-thinking community. We appreciate the support we’ve received already from Tyler and city leadership.”

MetroNet plans to hire local sales, customer service, and service technicians to support the Tyler area. Those interested in joining the MetroNet team should visit //metronetinc.com/careers to search available positions and submit applications.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

