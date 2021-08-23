East Texas Now Business Break
Hughes Springs closes schools for week due to COVID-19

Source: Hughes Springs ISD Facebook page
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Hughes Springs ISD says that school will close for the rest of the week due to widespread sickness.

The school district said 30 students came to school sick on Monday. They tested some of the students for COVID-19, and those who were not tested are encouraged to seek a test and medical care, if needed, from their primary care physician.

No extra-curriculars will be held this week, the district said. That includes band, sports, and any other activities.

The district posted a statement on Monday that stated, “Sick students must stay home! We are fighting a losing battle if they continue to be sent to school. We are doing everything humanly possible, but we need cooperation from all HSISD families.”

Read the full statement at this link.

