East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Florida couple accused of using fake vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii

Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii.(Hawaii Department of Public Safety)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Two people from Florida were arrested in Hawaii accused of trying to use fake vaccination cards.

HNN reports Daniela and Enzo Dalmazzo, of Miami, Florida, flew to Oahu with their two children and tried to skirt the state’s Safe Travel’s program with the fake vaccination cards.

According to court documents, the couple also had fake vaccine cards for their kids — who were born in 2016 and 2017 — and are too young to be vaccinated.

The family was fined a total of $8,000.

“The Department of the Attorney General will investigate and prosecute those who cheat the Safe Travels program, which was established to keep our islands safe,” the AG’s office said in a statement to HNN.

Earlier this month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis intercepted a shipment of fake COVID vaccine cards from China, WVUE-TV reported.

Buying, selling or using a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination card is a crime, according to the FBI. It can be categorized as the unauthorized use of an official government agency seal. Violators face a fine and up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Brasher III (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Longview police: 1 person in custody after man, victim get into shootout at apartment
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
17-year-old charged with murder of Tyler man found dead in crashed truck
A crash west of the city of Tyler has taken the life of a Brownsboro woman and left 2 in...
Brownsboro woman dies in Smith County crash
KLTV's Bob Hallmark spoke to Matthew Lamarr, Pittsburg's new police chief. (Source: KLTV Staff)
New East Texas police chief brings new ideas in police connecting with community
Source: Gray News Media
Tyler police: Part of Old Bascom Road closed due to collapse

Latest News

Cierra Nicole Abbington-Chubb was put on a ventilator after having an emergency c-section.
Mom of 3 clings to life, battling COVID-19 after emergency C-section
5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry water well
5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry water well
Jacksonville man dies after 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle on FM 1910
Mayim Bialik's role on Jeopardy! has expanded temporarily.
Mayim Bialik to host ‘Jeopardy!’ in temporary role, sources say