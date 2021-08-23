Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories for MOST of East Texas for our Tuesday. Heat Index Values of 102°-109° are possible during the heat of the day. Continued hot and humid through the rest of this week, however, chances for a few afternoon/evening showers and/or thundershowers will increase slowly beginning mid-week. Nothing too strong or heavy, but chances for rain do return. High temperatures expected near 97 degrees through Wednesday, then slowly falling into the lower to middle 90s as we get to the upcoming weekend. Winds are expected to remain fairly light through Wednesday, then increase just a bit and turn more southeasterly as we head toward the end of the week. Best chances for afternoon/evening rain showers or thundershowers appears to be this Saturday...again limited to the afternoon/evening time frame. Have a wonderful day.

