East Texas game wardens juggle water safety, first hunting season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas games wardens have their hands full this time of year with the summer recreation season winding down and hunting seasons on the way.

On both fronts, safety is the priority for game wardens.

As we move towards fall, East Texans are getting their last summer recreation on waterways leading up to the traditionally busy Labor day weekend.

“Labor day weekends coming up and it’s kind of the caboose of our summer. We’re still going to be out, still going to be looking for the stuff, enforcing all the safety measures we need to enforce,” said Upshur County Game Warden Nathan Skeen.

As the summer winds down, game wardens will be out in force on lakes and waterways to make sure safety is being followed, as always checking for life jackets and excessive alcohol use.

However, they’re pressed for time because of upcoming hunting seasons.

“Dove season starts September first. We’re going to have to manage some time. That old saying being two places at once, that’s how we’re kind of going to be during that holiday weekend,” Skeen said.

It’s during the start of summer recreation and toward the end that they see rises in accidents.

“During the end of the summer, people do get relaxed a little bit. It happens so fast on the water, so always be prepared,” Skeen said.

Because of past experience, they know they have to put the safety message out every season.

“The worst part that we see on a tragedy is, everybody’s out there trying to have a good time,” Skeen said. “We’re still going to be out there. We’re still going to be looking for the safety. We want everyone to make it home safely.”

As always, game wardens remind boaters that there must be a life jacket on board any watercraft for every person on board.

