COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly reach pandemic peak in Deep East Texas

Area H
Area H(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas nearly hit its peak hospitalization numbers for COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 160 people were hospitalized in Area H, the traumatic service area which includes Nacogdoches and Angelina counties. The “pandemic peak” for Area H came on January 5 when 168 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19.

Texas DSHS also reports that, as of yesterday, four ICU beds were available in Deep East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

