City of Longview looking to fill 22 job openings

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview is looking to fill 22 open job positions.

City spokesman Shawn Hera says the opening come following the end of a hiring freeze the city enacted last year.

“We are always hiring, always looking for people, but this situation in particular we’ve really been hiring a lot of people lately because we had a hiring freeze in place over the last year or so and so when that happened we ended up with a lot of vacant position and now that we are able to open, we are able to open up these positions, we are really looking for people to apply and come and be a part of the city of Longview,” he said.

Many of the jobs are either in public safety or public works. Some administrative positions are also available.

For a list of job opening with the city of Longview, click here.

