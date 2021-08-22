East Texas Now Business Break
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding murder suspect

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Justin Bennett,...
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Justin Bennett, a murder suspect. (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office website)(Shelby County Sheriff's Office website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a murder suspect.

According to a press release on the sheriff’s office website, the SCSO is looking for Justin Earl Bennett, 41, who is wanted on a first-degree felony murder charge out of Shelby County.

The press release did not go into any details about the crime that Bennett is suspected of committing.

Bennett is 5-feet-9 inches tall and 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and he has tattoos on both forearms, along with scars on his left arm and left calf.

“Bennett is considered armed and dangerous,” the press release stated. “He was last seen in a 2017 black Chevrolet Malibu with Texas plate PBL9231. Anyone with information on Bennett’s whereabouts is urged to contact the SCSO by calling (936) 598-5601.”

The press release also cautioned that if Bennett or the vehicle is spotted, the person should not approach. Call 9-1-1, the press release stated.

