Longview police: 1 person in custody after man, victim get into shootout at apartment

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Longview Police Department have arrested a man in connection to an alleged shootout that occurred at an apartment complex on Bill Owens Parkway early Sunday morning.

Willie Leon Brasher III, 20, of Longview, is still being held in the Gregg County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. No bond amount has been set for the charge yet.

According to a press release, Longview PD officers were dispatched out to the Maverick on the Loop apartment complex located at 2801 Bill Owens Parkway at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday to check out a report of a shooting that had just occurred.

When LPD officers go to the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the floor of the apartment. Another man with a single gunshot wound who they determined was the suspect was also found at the apartment.

Longview Fire department transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,” the press release stated. “The suspect was also treated and released at a local hospital.”

During the investigation, Longview police learned Brasher brought a rifle to the victim’s home and involved himself in a domestic dispute, the press release stated.

“The suspect had ample opportunity to leave the location or call the police but failed to do so,” the press release stated. “The victim entered his own residence, and the gunfight ensued, where the suspect ultimately shot the victim. The suspect’s actions led directly to the confrontation.”

Longview police officers arrested Brasher after he was released from the hospital.

“This is still an active investigation, and more details may be released at a later date,” the press release stated. “If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police Detectives at (903) 237-1110.”

