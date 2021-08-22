East Texas Now Business Break
Leagueville Water Supply Corp. issues boil-water notice for its customers

Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
From the Leagueville Water Supply Corporation

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - Due to loss in pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Leaugeville Water Supply Corp. public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Robert Mitchell or Danny Padgett at 903-681-4954 or 903-681-0797.

