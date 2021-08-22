East Texas Now Business Break
Fundraising begins for Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Nacogdoches

By Brianna Linn
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Members of the Nacogdoches community gathered Sunday to embrace an important cause and raise awareness. The desire for an Alzheimer’s cure is driven by individuals who hope to do what they can to help.

The annual walk to end Alzheimer’s is two months away, but many teams start fundraising months before the event. Crystal Capps, the regional manager at Alzheimer’s Association, said they are excited to bring the in-person event back since last year’s walk was virtual.

“Today’s event is to kick off our walk and bring out our walkers and people who haven’t participated but want to learn more. They can come out and swim, we have food, we have drinks. And it’s just a way to kick off our walk in October,” Capps said.

Beth White, a committee member, says her team has raised 300 dollars already. They hope to continue to raise money to reach their 1,000-dollar goal.

“This cause has been important to me for quite a while. My dad’s been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. So, anything that we can do to raise awareness and help any type of research funding for that to find a cure would be amazing because I think daily people are being diagnosed with this disease,” White said.

Corey Marshall felt drawn to be a committee member. She says the cause is near and dear to her heart.

“I am the home health coordinator for Texas home health. And the majority of our patients have Alzheimer’s or some form of dementia,” Marshall said.

Marshall says her involvement in the Alzheimer’s Association is important.

“It definitely raises awareness. You know cause it’s here and it’s not going anywhere until we find a cure for it, so that’s our goal,” Marshall said.

Capps said that everyone is encouraged to participate in the walk to end Alzheimer’s event on October 23rd at Festival Park. Registration is free and Capps said that any and every donation will make a big difference.

