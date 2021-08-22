Active Shooter Defense Training in Lufkin offers survival tips

LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) - An active shooter defense training was held Saturday at the Courtyard by Marriott in Lufkin. Chris Taggart is a long-term law enforcement officer who works at Focused FireArms. His goal is to educate guests on what to do when in danger. Taggert says he hopes to create shepherds out of the people at Saturday’s training.

“As law enforcement we are sheep dogs, we are there to protect the flock. A shepherd is also there. A shepherd can either protect the flock or it can get them to safety. And that’s what we’re trying to give people more ideas on what they can do to help in a bad situation,” Taggart said.

The training offered attendees strategies to protect their workplace, their congregations, and their families. Taggart says the first thing to do if one comes in contact with a shooter, is to get away immediately. He provided guests with mental strategies and offers advice on how to make quick decisions when in a state of panic.

“The more training you have the more, the more tools you have in your toolbox that you can reach in and grab when stuff hits the fan,” Taggart said.

Taggart recommends that everyone attend an active shooter defense training. He recognizes that come September 1st, most Texans will be able to carry handguns in public without going through training or having to get permits.

“We have to keep in mind that we’re going to have more people carrying guns both concealed and open carry. Not all of them are going to be shooters. Not everything is a shooting situation. So with the new laws you should educate yourself on what those laws are and what you can and can’t do,” Taggart said.

Rolando Ordaz, a student at the event, said he would rather be prepared than sorry.

“We’re an upcoming bilingual church here in Lufkin. And we’re in a part of town where we have seen some crime kind of escalating. And so, we thought it would be a good idea, as the church security team, to come and just write down some notes and learn,” Ordaz said.

Taggart said the number of mass shootings have significantly increased in the past few years. And that one’s best weapon for defense, is knowledge.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.