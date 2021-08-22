East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

1 person injured in rollover wreck on SH 63 near Zavalla

By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A medical helicopter airlifted a Lufkin man from the scene of a one-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 63 near Zavalla Saturday night.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash, which occurred on SH 63 about two miles east of Zavalla, at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday.

The preliminary crash report shows that Eric Swartzbaugh, 45, was driving a 1996 Chevrolet SUV east on SH 63.

“For unknown reasons, the driver of the Chevrolet drove off the roadway to the right, overcorrected back to the left, crossed the highway, and overturned,” the press release stated.

A medical helicopter landed at the scene of the crash and transported Swartzbaugh to a Tyler hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“Additional information is not available at this time,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
17-year-old charged with murder of Tyler man found dead in crashed truck
Source: Gray News Media
Tyler police: Part of Old Bascom Road closed due to collapse
Caddo Lake (Source: KSLA)
Locals needed for upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production; paid roles available
KLTV's Bob Hallmark spoke to Matthew Lamarr, Pittsburg's new police chief. (Source: KLTV Staff)
New East Texas police chief brings new ideas in police connecting with community
Huey Nichols (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff’s office: 85-year-old man shot neighbor through screen door

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
East Texas game wardens juggle water safety, first hunting season
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police: Man claimed four men in vehicle fired multiple shots at him on Wildbriar
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Justin Bennett,...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding murder suspect
Willie Brasher III (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Longview police: 1 person in custody after man, victim get into shootout at apartment