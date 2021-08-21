WEBXTRA: For the first time in 28 years, Pittsburg has new police chief

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time in 28 years, Pittsburg, Texas has a new police chief. Matthew Lamar knows he has some pretty big shoes to fill.

KLTV’s Bob Hallmark spoke to Lamarr Saturday. Lamarr, who was promoted from the assistant chief position after Richard Penn retired, is well aware that law enforcement is under increased scrutiny days.

Lamarr, who has been in law enforcement for 24 years, has new ideas designed to promote trust and rapport with the public.

