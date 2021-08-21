East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: For the first time in 28 years, Pittsburg has new police chief

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time in 28 years, Pittsburg, Texas has a new police chief. Matthew Lamar knows he has some pretty big shoes to fill.

KLTV’s Bob Hallmark spoke to Lamarr Saturday. Lamarr, who was promoted from the assistant chief position after Richard Penn retired, is well aware that law enforcement is under increased scrutiny days.

Lamarr, who has been in law enforcement for 24 years, has new ideas designed to promote trust and rapport with the public.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Lake (Source: KSLA)
Locals needed for upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production; paid roles available
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
17 year old charged with murder of Tyler man found dead in crashed truck
Yesenia Bailon (seen in this July 8, 2021 mugshot) was arrested Friday on suspicion she stabbed...
Tyler police arrest woman in connection with gas station stabbing
Thursday afternoon a missing woman’s body was recovered in a vehicle that was pulled out of...
Missing woman found dead, car submerged in lake
A two-vehicle crash overturned a truck in Tyler Friday afternoon.
Overturned truck closes traffic lane on Loop 323 in Tyler

Latest News

3 former college basketball players with ties to East Texas headed to Europe
WEBXTRA: New Pittsburg police chief
Source: Gray News Media
Tyler police: Part of Old Bascom Road closed due to collapse
Huey Nichols (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff’s office: 85-year-old man shot neighbor through screen door