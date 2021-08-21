East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler police: Part of Old Bascom Road closed due to collapse

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler has announced that a part of Old Bascom Road is now closed.

“As of 1 p.m. on Aug. 21, a stretch of Old Bascom Rd. is closed,” a press release stated. “It is closed from Old Omen Rd. to Southwood Dr. Previously heavy rains have caused a portion of the road to collapse.”

According to the press release, Tyler police officers are at the scene, and road crews are responding to address the issue.

Motorists traveling that section of Old Bascom Rd should expect delays. Find alternate routes if that is possible.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Lake (Source: KSLA)
Locals needed for upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production; paid roles available
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
17 year old charged with murder of Tyler man found dead in crashed truck
Yesenia Bailon (seen in this July 8, 2021 mugshot) was arrested Friday on suspicion she stabbed...
Tyler police arrest woman in connection with gas station stabbing
Thursday afternoon a missing woman’s body was recovered in a vehicle that was pulled out of...
Missing woman found dead, car submerged in lake
A two-vehicle crash overturned a truck in Tyler Friday afternoon.
Overturned truck closes traffic lane on Loop 323 in Tyler

Latest News

Huey Nichols (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff’s office: 85-year-old man shot neighbor through screen door
Living Alternatives has deployed a mobile unit which allows them to bring pregnancy tests and...
Mobile center offers pregnancy tests, resources to East Texans
Kilgore High School fire academy
High school fire academy program aims to grow East Texas fire services work force
Students move in to start upcoming school at Stephen F Austin University
Some students eager to return Stephen F. Austin University, others worried about COVID-19