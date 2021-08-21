Tyler police: Part of Old Bascom Road closed due to collapse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler has announced that a part of Old Bascom Road is now closed.

“As of 1 p.m. on Aug. 21, a stretch of Old Bascom Rd. is closed,” a press release stated. “It is closed from Old Omen Rd. to Southwood Dr. Previously heavy rains have caused a portion of the road to collapse.”

According to the press release, Tyler police officers are at the scene, and road crews are responding to address the issue.

Motorists traveling that section of Old Bascom Rd should expect delays. Find alternate routes if that is possible.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.