Sheriff’s office: 85-year-old man shot neighbor through screen door

HENDERSON COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 85-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly shot a neighbor through the screen door of his residence.

Huey Edward Nichols, of Chandler, is still being held in the Henderson County jail on a first-degree felony murder charge. His bond amount has been set at $1 million.

According to a press release, Nichols was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. However, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the charge was upgraded to murder after the victim died at an area hospital.

An HCSO investigator learned that the victim went to Nichols’ home in the 14000 block of Van Zandt County Road 4811, which is located in Henderson County, to do a welfare check on Nichols. At that point, Nichols allegedly fired one round from a .38-caliber revolver through the door, striking the victim in the upper abdomen area.

The victim was taken to a Tyler hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound.

“There were no signs of forced entry or a struggle, though the suspect said he was threatened,” the press release stated.

According to the press release, family members of the victim told law enforcement officers that they regularly drop by unannounced to check on Nichols’ status.

“The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Rangers,” the press release stated.

