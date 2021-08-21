East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

SFA volleyball picked to win the WAC’s Southwest division

SFA football 2021
SFA football 2021(KTRE Sports)
By SFA Athletics
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - In its first preseason coaches poll as a member of the Western Athletic Conference, the Ladyjack volleyball program was chosen as the winner of the Southwest Division, per a release from the league office on Wednesday morning.

SFA received the lion’s share of the first-place votes (4) and accumulated 24 total points to top the six-team list. Sam Houston (21 points) was close behind after receiving two first-place votes, followed by Tarleton (15), Abilene Christian (13), UT Rio Grande Valley (11) and Lamar (6) to round out the poll.

In a corresponding release, the Western Athletic Conference also announced its Preseason All-WAC Volleyball squads, and two Ladyjacks were recognized as part of that release as well. Returning stars Taya Mitchell and Leah Powell were both named to the Preseason team after having earned All-Conference honors at the end of last season, SFA’s final in the Southland.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in roadway
Police identify pedestrian killed on North Broadway Avenue in Tyler
Caddo Lake (Source: KSLA)
Locals needed for upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production; paid roles available
Yesenia Bailon (seen in this July 8, 2021 mugshot) was arrested Friday on suspicion she stabbed...
Tyler police arrest woman in connection with gas station stabbing
Huey Edward Nichols, 85
Henderson Co. Sheriff: Man shoots neighbor during welfare check
Thursday afternoon a missing woman’s body was recovered in a vehicle that was pulled out of...
Missing woman found dead, car submerged in lake

Latest News

2021 Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10: Week 1
Kilgore College Sports
Kilgore College Sports
Red ZOne Top 10 Aug 20, 2021
Expectations high for ‘Jacks duo of Self and Gipson