SFA volleyball picked to win the WAC’s Southwest division

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - In its first preseason coaches poll as a member of the Western Athletic Conference, the Ladyjack volleyball program was chosen as the winner of the Southwest Division, per a release from the league office on Wednesday morning.

SFA received the lion’s share of the first-place votes (4) and accumulated 24 total points to top the six-team list. Sam Houston (21 points) was close behind after receiving two first-place votes, followed by Tarleton (15), Abilene Christian (13), UT Rio Grande Valley (11) and Lamar (6) to round out the poll.

In a corresponding release, the Western Athletic Conference also announced its Preseason All-WAC Volleyball squads, and two Ladyjacks were recognized as part of that release as well. Returning stars Taya Mitchell and Leah Powell were both named to the Preseason team after having earned All-Conference honors at the end of last season, SFA’s final in the Southland.

