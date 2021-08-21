East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday.

Jesse Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible. He and his wife, 77, are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” according to the statement from Jesse Jackson’s nonprofit, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

“There are no further updates at this time,” the statement said. “We will provide updates as they become available.”

A protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jesse Jackson was key in guiding the modern civil rights movement on numerous issues, including voting rights.

Despite having been diagnosed for Parkinson’s disease, Jackson has remained active, and has advocated for COVID-19 vaccines for Black people, who lag behind white people in the United States’ vaccination drive. Earlier this month, he was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol during a demonstration calling for Congress to end the filibuster in order to support voting rights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Lake (Source: KSLA)
Locals needed for upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production; paid roles available
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
17 year old charged with murder of Tyler man found dead in crashed truck
Yesenia Bailon (seen in this July 8, 2021 mugshot) was arrested Friday on suspicion she stabbed...
Tyler police arrest woman in connection with gas station stabbing
Thursday afternoon a missing woman’s body was recovered in a vehicle that was pulled out of...
Missing woman found dead, car submerged in lake
A two-vehicle crash overturned a truck in Tyler Friday afternoon.
Overturned truck closes traffic lane on Loop 323 in Tyler

Latest News

Active Shooter Defense Training offers tips for survival
Active Shooter Defense Training in Lufkin offers survival tips
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Leagueville Water Supply Corp. issues boil-water notice for its customers
Baxter Crane Company hauls one of the Hyannis Yacht Club J22 sailboats onto a trailer at the...
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run