Whitehouse business wants answers after experiencing problems from flooding

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) -On Wednesday State Highway 110 was shut down for a period of time because the road was unsafe to travel on due to flooding.

One business located on the highway, Shee-Bee, experienced large amounts of flooding causing them to have to close on Wednesday. According to Shelby Chunn, the coffee shop’s owner, the worst of the flooding wasn’t in the highway but in and near her shop. She says 12 inches of water was in the parking lot and 6 inches of water came through the door and into the shop as well as debris from the surrounding area making its way into their parking lot.

“So, we have merchandise damage, but we have revenue damage, first day of school is a pretty big day for moms and people to come through and get coffee in the morning and so thousands of dollars were lost besides lots of thousands of dollars of damage,” said Chunn.

KLTV 7 reached to Texas Department of Transportation about the flooding on the highway and this is what they had to say.

TxDOT spent more than $100,000 improving the channel on SH 110 in 2019 and 2020. This included work outside the state right-of-way. We have addressed the issues within our area of responsibility. Anytime you get 6 – 8 inches of rain over such a short period of time, flooding is likely to occur, impacting roadways and drainage. This was a very powerful storm that dumped a lot of rain on East Texas. Much of the area in question lies within a floodplain. Any additional questions may be directed to the City of Whitehouse and/or the Smith County Floodplain Administrator.

KLTV 7 also reached out to the city of Whitehouse who declined to comment at this time. Chunn says this isn’t the first time it has flooded near her shop but according to her this is the worst. She just wants the issue resolved.

“What I hope to see is for this to be complete and for them to take this seriously that small businesses can’t afford to lose business, shut down or be closed,” said Chunn.

Shee-Bee was able to open up again on Thursday.

