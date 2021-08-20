East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Railroad bridge on Green Street in Longview struck by vehicle.

Vehicle strikes Green Street Bridge
Vehicle strikes Green Street Bridge((Source: Longview Police Department))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say an accident is blocking the southbound lane of traffic in the 500 block of S. Green Street at the railroad bridge.

Photos show a yellow truck which struck the bridge as it attempted to go under it.

Green Street bridge accident
Green Street bridge accident((Source: Longview Police Department))

Police ask motorist to find an alternate route.

This is the second time in two days a vehicle has hit a bridge on Green Street.. Thursday, a bus hit a bridge closer to downtown and scraped it as it went underneath it.

RELATED: Bus scrapes Green Street bridge in Longview

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in roadway
Police identify pedestrian killed on North Broadway Avenue in Tyler
Caddo Lake (Source: KSLA)
Locals needed for upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production; paid roles available
Huey Edward Nichols, 85
Henderson Co. Sheriff: Man shoots neighbor during welfare check
Yesenia Bailon (seen in this July 8, 2021 mugshot) was arrested Friday on suspicion she stabbed...
Tyler police arrest woman in connection with gas station stabbing
(Photo by John Carroll)
Army worms marching through East Texas gardens

Latest News

Thursday afternoon a missing woman’s body was recovered in a vehicle that was pulled out of...
Missing woman found dead, car submerged in lake
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Bus scrapes Green Street bridge in Longview
Bus scrapes Green Street bridge in Longview
Hawkins and Good Shepherd Way
New traffic signal at Hawkins, Good Shepherd Way in Longview to be fully operational Aug. 26