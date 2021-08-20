Railroad bridge on Green Street in Longview struck by vehicle.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say an accident is blocking the southbound lane of traffic in the 500 block of S. Green Street at the railroad bridge.
Photos show a yellow truck which struck the bridge as it attempted to go under it.
Police ask motorist to find an alternate route.
This is the second time in two days a vehicle has hit a bridge on Green Street.. Thursday, a bus hit a bridge closer to downtown and scraped it as it went underneath it.
