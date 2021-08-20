Railroad bridge on Green Street in Longview struck by vehicle.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say an accident is blocking the southbound lane of traffic in the 500 block of S. Green Street at the railroad bridge.

Photos show a yellow truck which struck the bridge as it attempted to go under it.

Green Street bridge accident ((Source: Longview Police Department))

Police ask motorist to find an alternate route.

This is the second time in two days a vehicle has hit a bridge on Green Street.. Thursday, a bus hit a bridge closer to downtown and scraped it as it went underneath it.

RELATED: Bus scrapes Green Street bridge in Longview

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.