Tyler Police Department investigating Friday morning stabbing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in critical condition after an early morning stabbing.

According to a preliminary report, at around 6:45 a.m., Tyler Police officers responded to an address in the 1400 block of W. Third Street on reports of a stabbing. The male victim, who was awake and alert, was transported by EMS to UT Health East Texas in critical condition. A female is in custody for this incident.

Tyler Police Department is investigating a Friday morning stabbing at a gas station on Loop 323. (KLTV)

Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said it was later determined that this incident occurred at the service station located at 2715 WNW Loop 323. The case remains under investigation.

