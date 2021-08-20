East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler Police Department investigating Friday morning stabbing

Tyler Police Department is investigating a Friday morning stabbing at a gas station on Loop 323.
Tyler Police Department is investigating a Friday morning stabbing at a gas station on Loop 323.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in critical condition after an early morning stabbing.

According to a preliminary report, at around 6:45 a.m., Tyler Police officers responded to an address in the 1400 block of W. Third Street on reports of a stabbing. The male victim, who was awake and alert, was transported by EMS to UT Health East Texas in critical condition. A female is in custody for this incident.

Tyler Police Department is investigating a Friday morning stabbing at a gas station on Loop 323.
Tyler Police Department is investigating a Friday morning stabbing at a gas station on Loop 323.(KLTV)

Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said it was later determined that this incident occurred at the service station located at 2715 WNW Loop 323. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in roadway
Police identify pedestrian killed on North Broadway Avenue in Tyler
Huey Edward Nichols, 85
Henderson Co. Sheriff: Man shoots neighbor during welfare check
Caddo Lake (Source: KSLA)
Locals needed for upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production; paid roles available
Lonney Charles Williams
Carthage police arrest second suspect in weekend murder
Kabul, Afghanistan
Hundreds of Afghan refugees to be settled in Texas

Latest News

Thursday afternoon a missing woman’s body was recovered in a vehicle that was pulled out of...
Missing woman’s body located in Harrison County
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Warming up through the weekend
WEBXTRA: White Oak ISD fire academy
White Oak ISD starts fire academy class
According to Shelby Chunn, there was 12 inches of water in their parking lot and 6 inches of...
Whitehouse business wants answers after experiencing problems from flooding