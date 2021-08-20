East Texas Now Business Break
Truck driver killed in early Thursday single-vehicle crash

.(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a truck driver Thursday morning.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at approximately 5:27 a.m., DPS troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 175 approximately one-half mile West of FM 804 in Henderson County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2016 Freightliner was traveling West on Highway 175 in the outside lane when, for an as of yet undetermined reason, the driver drove off the roadway to the right and into the ditch. The Freightliner struck a group of trees where it came to a stop.

The driver of the Freightliner, identified as Anthony Chriss, 42, of Denton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.

