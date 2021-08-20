TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This recipe for chocolate-strawberry cheesecake in a jar creates a portable treat for an older kid’s lunchbox, or to stock the fridge with for after-school snacks.

Strawberry-chocolate cheesecake in a jar by Mama Steph

Ingredients

For the crust:

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs (or broken graham cracker pieces, if you prefer)

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup sugar

Cheesecake filling:

8 ounces cream cheese

8 ounces whipped cream

2/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Fresh, sliced strawberries

Chocolate syrup

Method:

For the crust, combine the graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and 1/4 cups sugar until they’re well combined. Press the mixture into the bottoms of the jars or whatever container you use.

For the filling:

Beat together the cream cheese and whipped cream. When it is well-blended, add the sugar and vanilla, and beat together until it’s fluffy.

Create the cheesecakes by layering the filling, sliced berries, chocolate syrup and so on. Top with whipped cream and a strawberry.

Keep chilled until ready to serve.

