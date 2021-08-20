East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

SFA soccer shutout by No.8 TCU to open season

TCU vs SFA soccer
TCU vs SFA soccer(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA soccer program suffered a tough defeat at home Thursday night when they hosted No.8 TCU.

The Horned Frogs jumped out early and cruised to an 8-0 victory. Camryn Lancaster led the way with two goals. TCU finished the night with 31 shots and 17 shots on goal compared to SFA’s nine total shots with four being on goal.

SFA will travel to Houston Sunday night to take on Rice. It is a 7 p.m. kick.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in roadway
Police identify pedestrian killed on North Broadway Avenue in Tyler
Various roadways have been shut down in the city of Tyler due to heavy rainfall and impassable...
Numerous roadways shut down in Tyler due to flooding
Huey Edward Nichols, 85
Henderson Co. Sheriff: Man shoots neighbor during welfare check
A Longview woman was involved in a two-vehicle wreck that took her life and left a Mount...
Longview woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Rusk County
Confrontations over masks have already started at a school in Austin, Texas and school wasn't...
Parent ripped mask off teacher during back-to-school event, superintendent says

Latest News

2021 Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10: Week 1
ARP TIGERS
Red Zone Preview: Arp ready for success
The Mack Show heading overseas
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was named the NFL AFC Offensive Player of the Week...
Deshaun Watson’s attorney answers claims of FBI involvement in case