East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Rep. Clardy speaks against Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates

By Donna McCollum
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Republican state Rep. Travis Clardy of Nacogdoches says mask mandates are best decided by local authorities, not the governor of Texas.

Clardy’s comments came a day before the Texas Supreme Court ruling on Thursday that will allow mask mandates in school districts to remain — for now. In the meantime, Clardy encourages vaccinations and mask wearing.

Clardy and his wife, Judy, have recovered after contracting COVID-19, most likely a variant, says Clardy. Both were vaccinated.

He speaks to Donna McCollum about his message to constituents, reminding them “COVID is the real deal.”

Clardy was quoted in the Washington Post saying, “if there’s one thing I’ve been telling everybody, it’s, ‘do what Gov. Abbott did,’ “[Regeneron’s] available. It’s out there. You just have to track it down and get it.”

In a text today, Clardy said the drug is publicly available and urged patients to utilize the state infusion hotline. Clardy took Regeneron toward the end of illness

Clardy called it a “tool in the box post-infection and not an exclusion to vaccines and masking.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in roadway
Police identify pedestrian killed on North Broadway Avenue in Tyler
Caddo Lake (Source: KSLA)
Locals needed for upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production; paid roles available
Huey Edward Nichols, 85
Henderson Co. Sheriff: Man shoots neighbor during welfare check
Yesenia Bailon (seen in this July 8, 2021 mugshot) was arrested Friday on suspicion she stabbed...
Tyler police arrest woman in connection with gas station stabbing
(Photo by John Carroll)
Army worms marching through East Texas gardens

Latest News

Jefferson Ordnance Battery and its historical marker.
MITH: Jefferson Ordnance Magazine
Mitigation protocols should remain after booster shot, Dr. Ed says
Mitigation protocols should remain after booster shot, Dr. Ed says
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Vehicle strikes Green Street Bridge
Railroad bridge on Green Street in Longview struck by vehicle.