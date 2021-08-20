East Texas Now Business Break
Overturned truck closes traffic lane on Loop 323 in Tyler

A two-vehicle crash overturned a truck in Tyler Friday afternoon.
A two-vehicle crash overturned a truck in Tyler Friday afternoon.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are working a crash involving an overturned pickup truck in Tyler.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. and involves two vehicles, both trucks, at the intersection of Loop 323 and State Highway 155. One lane of traffic is currently closed as Tyler police and fire crews tend to the scene.

There is no information currently regarding possible injuries.

Loop 323 and Frankston Highway

