East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Another warm start with temperatures in the mid 70s this morning.  Expect a few clouds off and on through the day, but chances for rain have dropped considerably.  One or two isolated showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon but the majority of East Texas will stay dry.  Temperatures begin to climb through the weekend with highs in the mid 90s.  By early next week, expect sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper 90s and getting close to the triple digit mark.  Most of next week looks hot and humid, but slight chances for rain may return to the forecast by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in roadway
Police identify pedestrian killed on North Broadway Avenue in Tyler
Huey Edward Nichols, 85
Henderson Co. Sheriff: Man shoots neighbor during welfare check
Caddo Lake (Source: KSLA)
Locals needed for upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production; paid roles available
Lonney Charles Williams
Carthage police arrest second suspect in weekend murder
Kabul, Afghanistan
Hundreds of Afghan refugees to be settled in Texas

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 8-20-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 8-20-21
According to Shelby Chunn, there was 12 inches of water in their parking lot and 6 inches of...
Whitehouse business wants answers after experiencing problems from flooding
Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips