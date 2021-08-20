East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface

Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past misogynistic comments surfaced this week.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past misogynistic comments surfaced this week.

Richards was chosen last week as the successor to Alex Trebek, but his selection was seen as divisive from the beginning after the show embarked on a broad search that included actors, sports figures, journalists and celebrities.

Earlier this week, a report on the website The Ringer revealed demeaning comments about women that Richards had made on a podcast. The clips were removed online after the report was posted.

“Over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show,” Richards said in a note to the “Jeopardy!” staff on Friday. “As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.”

Richards said a search for a new host will begin again. The show will resume production with guest hosts who will be announced later, Richards said.

His note indicated that he will remain the show’s executive producer.

“I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence,” the note said.

While Richards was tapped to host the popular game show, “Jeopardy!” also announced last week that actor Mayim Bialik would emcee “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in roadway
Police identify pedestrian killed on North Broadway Avenue in Tyler
Huey Edward Nichols, 85
Henderson Co. Sheriff: Man shoots neighbor during welfare check
Caddo Lake (Source: KSLA)
Locals needed for upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production; paid roles available
Lonney Charles Williams
Carthage police arrest second suspect in weekend murder
Kabul, Afghanistan
Hundreds of Afghan refugees to be settled in Texas

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden to address chaotic Afghanistan evacuation amid criticism
Thursday afternoon a missing woman’s body was recovered in a vehicle that was pulled out of...
Missing woman’s body located in Harrison County
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Tyler Police Department is investigating a Friday morning stabbing at a gas station on Loop 323.
Tyler Police Department investigating Friday morning stabbing