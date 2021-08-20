Lufkin ISD considering mask mandate following Texas Supreme Court ruling

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD administrators are considering implementing a mask mandate following a Texas Supreme Court decision on Thursday.

Superintendent Lynn Torres said a decision may come next week as an appellate court considers Attorney General Ken Paxton’s request to remove a Travis County judge’s restraining orders against Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates.

Fifty-eight school districts and eight counties have instituted mask mandates of some kind, according to a list compiled by Paxton.

Torres has been open in her support of mask mandates at Lufkin ISD. She said before the school year began that her district would be watching what happens to other school districts who go against the governor order. She said the district is currently discussing the issue with the board of trustees.

“Masks were the single mitigating factor for us last year in controlling the spread of COVID, and if we can have that again, along with vaccinations, it will be helpful,” Torres said in an email statement Friday.

