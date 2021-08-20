East Texas Now Business Break
Longview ISD issues mask mandate effective Monday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview ISD will require a mask for all of its schools and facilities starting Monday.

According to a press release by Longview ISD spokesperson Matthew Prosser, the mandate is “in response to the current rise in COVID-19 cases in our district and surrounding community.”

The mandate extends to all students, staff and visitors at all schools and district facilities.

“The safety of our students and staff is our first priority. So, to help mitigate the spread in our district as successfully as we did during the 2020-21 school year, a mask mandate is necessary at this time,” Prosser said in the release. “The combination of face covering, handwashing, and social distancing is proven to reduce the spread, and our hope is that the same measures will render positive results this year.”

Prosser noted that all COVID-related protocols are subject to change as directives are provided by governing authorities and/or health officials or as circumstances evolve.

