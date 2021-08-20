Keep Tyler Beautiful takes annual daffodil sale online

TYLER, Texas - Keep Tyler Beautiful will host its annual daffodil bulbs sale once again this fall. The online sale opens Saturday and runs through Thursday, Sept. 30.

A ready to plant 50-count bag of Carlton Yellow Daffodils will cost $20 each. This year the bulb orders are online only.

The bulbs will be available to pick up on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Downtown Recycle Center, 414 N Bois D’Arc Avenue. If not picked up on Nov. 13 , buyers can pick up their order from Thursday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Dec. 17, at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden Center.

For more information, you can visit our website at KeepTylerBeautiful.com or e-mail Belen Casillas, Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator, at KTyB@tylertexas.com.

