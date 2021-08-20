East Texas Now Business Break
Keep Tyler Beautiful takes annual daffodil sale online

Keep Tyler Beautiful will take its annual daffodil sale online.(Pexels)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas - Keep Tyler Beautiful will host its annual daffodil bulbs sale once again this fall. The online sale opens Saturday and runs through Thursday, Sept. 30.

A ready to plant 50-count bag of Carlton Yellow Daffodils will cost $20 each. This year the bulb orders are online only.

The bulbs will be available to pick up on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Downtown Recycle Center, 414 N Bois D’Arc Avenue. If not picked up on Nov. 13 , buyers can pick up their order from Thursday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Dec. 17, at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden Center.

For more information, you can visit our website at KeepTylerBeautiful.com or e-mail Belen Casillas, Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator, at KTyB@tylertexas.com.

