High school fire academy program aims to grow East Texas fire services work force

Kilgore High School fire academy
Kilgore High School fire academy((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore High School is one of 12 high schools in East Texas that is taking part in the high school fire academy program.

The program, run by Kilgore College, will give high school seniors interested in working in fire services a chance to get their basic fire certification.

Michael Simmons, director of the Kilgore College Fire Academy, said after graduation, those students will be able to come to Kilgore College for a 10-day boot camp to complete physical skills, afterwards they will take their state test and be able to be certified as a State of Texas firefighter.

“There are a lot of retirements taking place through the Baby Boomer generation getting older, but also in East Texas we have a hard time retaining firefighters because a lot of the firefighters come out of the metroplex or Austin area or Houston area, take a first time job here and as soon as they have the opportunity to go back to their home they do so,” Simmons said. “So fire departments have a hard time retaining employees, so the idea of this program is to partner with the local fire departments, partner with the local high schools and grow a work force here in East Texas of folks who are from East Texas.”

Simmons said the course is a mixture of academic book learning as well as getting a chance to actually work with the gear.

“The hands on learning experience is extremely important, we are trying to use the flip classroom concept where we shorten the lecture time, try to put some hands on,” he said.

“I heard about the program through the school and I just thought it was an amazing thing to do. It seems like an amazing thing to be a firefighter and to experience what a firefighter would do and just learn more about it,” said senior Wyatt Woodley.

Senior Yonathan Cervantes says he believes the course will give him a good opportunity to gain the experience he needs to jump into the field.

“I feel it’s going to be a pretty good experience because we are going learn more about it, hopefully to become one and actually have a career in it,” he said.

