GOOD NEWS: Surprise party for employee after working 35 years at the same Braum’s

By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After 35 years a local Braum’s store is saying goodbye to an employee who has been serving customers much more than burgers and ice cream.

This surprise party is for Daniel Ward from his fellow team members at Braum’s, after a career of 35 years at the same Braum’s location.

“I started in 1986, been here 35 years,” said Daniel. “The same store except for 1 year, and the customers from this part of town started writing the company wanting me back over here, so they brought me back. I believe I am the only one that’s left of the original people when Braum’s came to Amarillo 35 years ago.”

Not only has Daniel been a main stay at the store, but has also a beacon of light and example of leadership.

“Daniel is the backbone of this store, literally,” said Jessica Payne, Braum’s Manager. “He knows every inch of this store inside and out. He knows exactly what the customers wants. He has no problem jumping in there when he needs to jump in there. I can call him when I need him. He is very dependable, very loyal.”

I asked Daniel if he has ever dumped a drink on somebody’s lap or ice cream down somebody’s back during his 35 years at Braum’s.

“Yeah, I’ve had a couple of accidents, and I’ve cleaned them up. Dumped it on somebody and laugh it off,” said Daniel.

What will probably be missed most with Daniel’s departure is the friendly and genuine interaction he had with customers.

“The customers, they love him! They love him,” said Jessica. “It’s his attitude, his positivity, his spunk, the way he goes about things. I mean, the smile all the time. He’ll carry on a conversation. He’ll laugh with you, and he’s willing to go the extra mile.”

Daniel shared his philosophy on treating customers.

“Get to know your customers, be friendly, and don’t brush them off,” Daniel advised.

It may not have ever been on the menu, but his customers continuously came back for another order of his companionship.

“You took the time to listen to me, and it changed my life because no one took that time to listen. You just have to get to know people is what the thing is. It’s a fast paced world nowadays, that doesn’t happen all the time now,” said Daniel.

Can you imagine if everybody you met had an attitude like that? Now that some good news!

