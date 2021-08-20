East Texas Now Business Break
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening and happy Friday, East Texas! After a couple of rainy and cooler days.. our luck has finally fun out and heat is set to return to East Texas. We’re already warm and humid this afternoon with highs ranging in the lower to middle 90s and mostly sunny skies. We’ll stay mostly sunny this weekend and temperatures will continue their warming trend, placing highs in the middle 90s across the area. Something else to keep in mind is the extra humidity in place thanks to our plentiful rains over the past 48 hours, which will lead heat index values to easily exceed 100 degrees over the next several afternoons. Rain chances will essentially sit at zero percent over the weekend and first half of next week as higher pressure continues to build in over the area. Thankfully by Wednesday of next week we will begin to see SOME weakness within that higher pressure which should allow for a few scattered showers in Deep East Texas during the heat of the day for the second half of next week. For the rest of us that are likely to remain mostly dry for the foreseeable future, please take the heat seriously and drink plenty of water.

Friday’s Weather: Warming up through the weekend