Former ‘Jack Kevon Harris heading overseas to join top Croatian team

By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA’s all-time leading NCAA scorer is heading overseas to one of Croatia’s top basketball teams.

Kevon Harris has signed a deal with KK Zadar, a founding member of the Adriatic Basketball Association. The team won the 2020-21 championship in the country’s premier league.

Last November Harris picked up a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers after going undrafted. After being released from the Laker’s contract, Harris joined up with Raptors905 in the G-League in January.

