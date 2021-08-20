East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Dash cam video shows pursuit of teenagers on dirt bike through Morris County

By Bob Hallmark and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Newly released dash cam video shows a pursuit of two teenagers on a dirt bike which started in Hughes Springs and ended up in Lone Star in Morris County.

According to Hughes Springs police chief Randy Kennedy, last Friday a patrol officer was heading down Highway 11 near downtown when he spotted a dirt bike speeding into town. With no lights, the dirt bike was practically invisible to motorists.

Kennedy said a pursuit ensued of the driver and passenger that exceeded speeds of 70 mph from Hughes Springs to Lone Star. Kennedy says during the pursuit, the dirt bike crossed lanes and blew through stoplights.

In Lone Star, the bike went off road into woods. Officers searched around a hour before they found a 17-year-old and 16-year-old boy hiding.

Kennedy says the 17-year-old has been charged with felony evading arrest.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in roadway
Police identify pedestrian killed on North Broadway Avenue in Tyler
Caddo Lake (Source: KSLA)
Locals needed for upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production; paid roles available
Huey Edward Nichols, 85
Henderson Co. Sheriff: Man shoots neighbor during welfare check
(Photo by John Carroll)
Army worms marching through East Texas gardens
Lonney Charles Williams
Carthage police arrest second suspect in weekend murder

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Hughes Springs chase
WEBXTRA: Hughes Springs dirt bike chase
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD considering mask mandate following Texas Supreme Court ruling
Keep Tyler Beautiful will take its annual daffodil sale online.
Keep Tyler Beautiful takes annual daffodil sale online
Thursday afternoon a missing woman’s body was recovered in a vehicle that was pulled out of...
Missing woman’s body located in Harrison County