Dash cam video shows pursuit of teenagers on dirt bike through Morris County

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Newly released dash cam video shows a pursuit of two teenagers on a dirt bike which started in Hughes Springs and ended up in Lone Star in Morris County.

According to Hughes Springs police chief Randy Kennedy, last Friday a patrol officer was heading down Highway 11 near downtown when he spotted a dirt bike speeding into town. With no lights, the dirt bike was practically invisible to motorists.

Kennedy said a pursuit ensued of the driver and passenger that exceeded speeds of 70 mph from Hughes Springs to Lone Star. Kennedy says during the pursuit, the dirt bike crossed lanes and blew through stoplights.

In Lone Star, the bike went off road into woods. Officers searched around a hour before they found a 17-year-old and 16-year-old boy hiding.

Kennedy says the 17-year-old has been charged with felony evading arrest.

