WEBXTRA: Tyler educator says it’s an ‘absolute honor’ to be Texas Teacher of the Year finalist

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler ISD physical education teacher has been selected as one of six finalists for the 2022 Texas Teacher of the Year.

Ashley Phelps has been teaching at Andy Woods Elementary in Tyler for 13 years. Phelps this year has already won the District’s Elementary Teacher of the Year and the Region 7 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

The winners for Texas Teacher of the Year both for Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year will be announced on October 15 in Austin. One will be selected to represent Texas in the National Teacher of the Year program.

