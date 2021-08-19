East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: First Christian Church in Tyler receives anti-racism training

Attendees watch a presentation on anti-racism training at First Christian Church in Tyler.
Attendees watch a presentation on anti-racism training at First Christian Church in Tyler.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of the Southwest hosted a Reconciling/Anti-Racism training at the First Christian Church of Tyler, with clergy from their region.

In September 2020 at the Regional Committee on Ministry session the Committee established the requirement for Pro-Reconciliation/Anti-Racism training for any clergy wishing to hold standing in the Christian Church in the Southwest.

The course seeks to equip clergy with a deeper understanding of what it means to be anti-racist and how to begin the work of reconciliation. Regional anti-racism training will function on a three-year cycle, clergy will need training once every three years to maintain their standing.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Various roadways have been shut down in the city of Tyler due to heavy rainfall and impassable...
Numerous roadways shut down in Tyler due to flooding
A Longview woman was involved in a two-vehicle wreck that took her life and left a Mount...
Longview woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Rusk County
Confrontations over masks have already started at a school in Austin, Texas and school wasn't...
Parent ripped mask off teacher during back-to-school event, superintendent says
A driver has crashed into a home located off Troup Highway.
Tyler police identify man arrested after crashing vehicle into home off Troup Highway
Kabul, Afghanistan
Hundreds of Afghan refugees to be settled in Texas

Latest News

Clergy and church workers receive anti-racism training at First Christian Church in Tyler on...
WebXtra: Church anti-racism training
Chancellor Gunter
Bond set at $50,000 for Gilmer man accused of shooting at law enforcement
Bus scrapes Green Street bridge in Longview
Bus scrapes Green Street bridge in Longview
Bus scrapes Green Street bridge in Longview
Bus scrapes Green Street bridge in Longview