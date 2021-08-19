WebXtra: First Christian Church in Tyler receives anti-racism training

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of the Southwest hosted a Reconciling/Anti-Racism training at the First Christian Church of Tyler, with clergy from their region.

In September 2020 at the Regional Committee on Ministry session the Committee established the requirement for Pro-Reconciliation/Anti-Racism training for any clergy wishing to hold standing in the Christian Church in the Southwest.

The course seeks to equip clergy with a deeper understanding of what it means to be anti-racist and how to begin the work of reconciliation. Regional anti-racism training will function on a three-year cycle, clergy will need training once every three years to maintain their standing.

